Waltonchain Trading Down 5.7% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $633,075.68 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,426,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,451,668 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

