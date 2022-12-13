Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $853,417.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $853,417.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023565 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004821 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

