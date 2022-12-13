WAX (WAXP) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. WAX has a market cap of $131.71 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00514270 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.59 or 0.05033402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.43 or 0.30467800 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,633,490 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,301,543,849.8572035 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603302 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,917,140.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

