Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys Shares of 7,452 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IEI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

