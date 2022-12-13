Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $238.66. 2,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $185.17 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.