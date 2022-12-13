Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 742 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after buying an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,223. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

