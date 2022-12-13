Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

