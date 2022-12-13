Weaver Consulting Group Has $551,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $265.00.

