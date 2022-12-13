Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,723. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

