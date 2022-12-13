Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

