Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,922 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.01.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
Weber Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.
About Weber
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
