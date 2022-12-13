Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,922 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

About Weber

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weber by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weber by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.