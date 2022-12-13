Weber (WEBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Weber Trading Up 23.2 %
Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.
Institutional Trading of Weber
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Weber by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weber by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Weber Company Profile
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
