Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 632.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,656. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

