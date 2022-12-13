Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. 18,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,444. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.
