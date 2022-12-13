Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

