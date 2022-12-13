Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

