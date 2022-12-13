Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.13. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,249. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91.

