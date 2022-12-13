Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 85.2% in November

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,432. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.