Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.37.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.84.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.