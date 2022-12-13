Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.3 %

WSM opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.86. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.