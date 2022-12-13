WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.13. 29,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 105,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $55,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter.
About WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.
