WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $98.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

WNS stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

