Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,368. Xometry has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $10,007,790. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

