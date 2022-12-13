Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,576.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,790. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xometry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,936,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 514,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

