XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and $3.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,356,477 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

