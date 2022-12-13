yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $939,210.40

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002876 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $939,210.40 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00513137 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.10 or 0.05059836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.52 or 0.30403637 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

