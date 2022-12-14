1,070 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

