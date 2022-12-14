10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A X Financial $569.07 million 0.22 $129.52 million $1.82 1.26

Analyst Recommendations

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51%

Risk and Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X Financial beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About X Financial

(Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.