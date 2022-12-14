1623 Capital LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

1623 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 8.6% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,999,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,116. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

