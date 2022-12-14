58,813 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. 94,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

