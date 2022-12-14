AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

