AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $165.48. 34,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,917. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

