ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.06 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $18,434.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00047782 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $19,847.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

