Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.73. 11,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,536. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

