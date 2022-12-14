Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.23 and its 200-day moving average is $256.37.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

