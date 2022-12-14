Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.29. 8,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

