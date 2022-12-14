Acala Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.91 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Acala Token has a market cap of $76.70 million and $10.91 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00239277 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13229249 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $12,417,172.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.