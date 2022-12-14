Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

