ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

