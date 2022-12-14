ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.29

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 66115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

ADF Group Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.