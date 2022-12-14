AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

