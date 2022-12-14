AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

