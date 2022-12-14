AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,953 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 431,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

