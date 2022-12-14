AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 814 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

