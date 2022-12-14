Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 13,564 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,886. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

