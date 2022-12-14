Aion Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00118179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00220210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00040514 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

