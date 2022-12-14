AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

