AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.