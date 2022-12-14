Albemarle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $28.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $314,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

