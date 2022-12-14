Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.54

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.54 and last traded at C$63.32, with a volume of 171699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

