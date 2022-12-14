Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Allkem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Allkem has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

